Catherine "Katie" R. (Steele) Harris, 77

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 8:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Catherine "Katie" R. (Steele) Harris., 77, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully April 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Katie was born on August 2, 1942, in St. Joseph, to the late Frank and Margaret (Mathers) Steele. She is also preceded in death by sister, Patricia Nowak and brothers, Robert and Stephen Steele.

Katie married Frank Harris on January 17, 1964 in Troy, Kansas.

She retired from Hodson Cleaners after 40 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, horses, casino/bingo/lottery.

Surviving family: husband, Frank Harris; daughters, Alanda Downs, Catherine Thomas (Ronnie), Mamie Smith; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers Frank Jr. and Ronnie (Pat) Steele; sister, Rosie Whitten (Gary); best friends, Elsie and Diane.

Per her wishes, Mrs. Harris has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No services. Private inurnment at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to Mosaic Hospice.

