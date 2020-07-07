Catherine Louise (Ingram) Laurence, 94

Catherine Laurence, 94, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in Faucett, MO. Catherine was born March 10, 1926 in Iowa to Clyde Arthur and Lucille Grey (Spencer) Ingram. She married Lowell Dulin Laurence on May 17, 1947 in Wallace, MO. Catherine was a devoted member of the New Market Christian Church for over 60 years. During that time, she actively served as a Sunday school teacher and worked diligently with the church card ministry. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents; 2 sisters; and her husband. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn (Michael) Goodlet; her son Randy (Vera) Laurence; her foster daughter Sylvia Masters; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. A private family graveside will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given in Catherine’s memory to the New Market Christian Church Card Ministry, or to your local food bank.