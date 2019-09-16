Catherine Danaher Whalen, 94, died September 13 at her home in St Joseph.
Catherine was born October 19, 1924 in St Joseph to John and Lucy (Clark) Danaher. She was the second of ten children: Mary, Agnes, John, Helen, Leonard, Joseph, James, Thomas and Margaret. Her four sisters survive.
She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart with Salutatorian honors in 1942
In 1943, she married John R Whalen. Together they raised nine children: Cathleen, John, Joseph, Robert, William, Timothy, Susan, Thomas and Dennis.
Her husband, daughter Cathleen and son Robert preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held 6:00PM - 8:00PM,Tuesday, September 17,
2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019; burial at Mount Olivet to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the food pantry of your choice.
Online guest book and obituary available at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.
Related Content
- Catherine Whalen October 19, 1924 - September 13, 2019
- E. June Handley September 03, 1924 - September 13, 2018
- Rita Modlin November 30, 1924 - September 13, 2018
- Catherine K. Kernes October 26, 1935 - August 09, 2019
- Vada M. Kiner June 14, 1924 - October 8, 2018
- Raymond L. Diven Monday, September 29th, 1924 - Sunday, April 14th, 2019
- Dorothy Juanita Ballard September 11, 1954 - October 13, 2018
- Mildred "Sue" Clary October 19, 1934 - July 10, 2019
- Luetta E Miller November 24, 1924 - January 23, 2019
- Mary Helen Simmons (Baker), December 26, 1924 – February 6, 2019