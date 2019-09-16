Clear

Catherine Whalen October 19, 1924 - September 13, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019; burial at Mount Olivet to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the food pantry of your choice.

Catherine Danaher Whalen, 94, died September 13 at her home in St Joseph.

Catherine was born October 19, 1924 in St Joseph to John and Lucy (Clark) Danaher. She was the second of ten children: Mary, Agnes, John, Helen, Leonard, Joseph, James, Thomas and Margaret. Her four sisters survive.

She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart with Salutatorian honors in 1942

In 1943, she married John R Whalen. Together they raised nine children: Cathleen, John, Joseph, Robert, William, Timothy, Susan, Thomas and Dennis.

Her husband, daughter Cathleen and son Robert preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held 6:00PM - 8:00PM,Tuesday, September 17,

2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Guadalupe at 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 18, 2019; burial at Mount Olivet to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the food pantry of your choice.

