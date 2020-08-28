Cathy Ann Raymond 69, of Newpoint, Missouri died August 25, 2020 at home. She was born March 17, 1951, Cameron, Missouri. Cathy was preceded in death by son, Jim Raymond, parents; Neoma and Leonard Wrex. Survivors: daughters, Tami Wing, Bonnie Raymond, sons, Shelby (Heather) Weaver, Chris Raymond, 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, step brother, Steve Edwards, companion Robert George. Cremation services under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers, to the Cathy Raymond funeral fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home or online obituary then funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com.