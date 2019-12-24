Cathy L. Edwards, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.

She was born October 7, 1952 to George and Mary Daniels.

Cathy married Steven R. Edwards November 14, 1994.

She was a beautician.

Cathy enjoyed reading, gossiping with the girls and spending time with the grandkids.

She was a Friend of Bill for 27 years.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Wayne, and grandson, David.

Survivors include Steven, of the home; siblings, Mike, Steve and David Daniels and Verna Lions; children, Summer (Patrick) Zeamer, Douglas Collins, and Rikki C; grandchildren, Lilly, Dayzie, Whitney, Jacey, Cameron, Hadley and Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Cathy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.