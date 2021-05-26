Cathy Ranae Bowman, 67, Savannah, Missouri; passed away peacefully, Monday, April 26, 2021 at her home in Savannah, MO.

Cathy was born on January 12, 1954 to the late Russell Barnes and Mary (Patrick) Barnes in Albany, MO.

In addition to her parents Cathy was predeceased by her brother George Barnes; father-in law and mother-in-law Earnest and Mary Catherine Bowman, and a bonus granddaughter Stephanie Bradberry.

Cathy graduated from Savannah R-3 High School, Class of 1972.

Cathy married Walter Bowman on July 16, 1971, in the Savannah United Methodist Church. He survives of the home. Other survivers include her daughters: Amy Bowman (Billy Joe Jordan), Becky Bowman (Bill Kelly); Son, C. J. Bowman (Jessica). Grandchildren, Kaysha, Kirsten, Joshua, Jay, Macray, Jaden, and Jillian. Great-Grandchildren Jay Patrick, Brooklyn, and Paislynn. Sister: Ann Bougher. and nephew Ricky Bougher; niece, Erin Robertson. and Great-Nieces Taryn, and Laynie Robertson

Cathy is remembered from the Country Kitchen, Walter Brothers and 20 years at the Savannah License Bureau. She found joy in spending time with her children and grandchildren, having fun at the casino, and reading on her Kindle.

The family will receive friends at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, from 6:00-8:00 PM, Monday, May 3, 2021. Funeral will follow Tuesday, May 4, 2 PM, at our Savannah Chapel. Interment will be in the Savannah Cemetery,

The family requests memorial donations be sent to the American Diabetes Association.