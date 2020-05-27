Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Cathy Sue Grove, 70

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: May 27, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Cathy Sue Grove
1949-2020

Cathy Sue Grove, 70, Agency, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
She was born November 6, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Cathy was a 1968 graduate of Central High School.
She married Edward Francis Grove August 30, 1974.
Cathy was a bookkeeper at Crouch Trucking and worked as a nurse’s aide at Mid-Buchanan R-5 School District before retiring.
She was a very kind and loving woman. There was nothing in life that she enjoyed more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the Missouri Western Gold Coat Club and enjoyed attending the games and tailgating. A few other things that Cathy cherished were her yearly trips with her sisters-in-law, the trips to Sannibel Island with family, and the love for the beach. She also loved to spend time with her sister, Gina and brother, Ted. Cathy left a special place in all our hearts and will always be a part of us.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marion (Utterback) Buhr; and sister, Sharon Laipple.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Edward; children, Matt Grove (Amanda), Lee’s Summit, Missouri; Leigh Ann Shiflett (Bart), Green Valley, Missouri; grandchildren, Tyeson Humphrey, Tallon Shiflett, Taryn Shiflett, Mya Grove, Palmer Grove; great-grandchild, Tatum Humphrey; brother, Ted Wheeler; sister, Gina McClain and several extended family and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb on Tuesday making it feel like a humid summer day in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and increasing moisture and instability. This will likely mean shower and thunderstorm chances for the remainder of Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories