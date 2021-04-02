Clear
Cathy (Weipert) Zug, 68

Cathy (Weipert) Zug, 68, Easton, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Apr 2, 2021

She was born January 23, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Francis and Eileen (Waller) Weipert.
Cathy married Roger Zug on February 20, 1993. He survives of the home.
She worked as a materials handler at Sherwood Medical for 19 years, then helped Roger with farming and carpentry.
Cathy was an animal lover, having horses, dogs, birds, cats, and fish. Some of Cathy’s happiest times were riding her horse in the country. She was a very good cook and also loved to shop at thrift shops. She loved music -- especially Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. When either one came on the car radio, it was time to stop talking.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Aliea Weipert; brother, Ronnie Weipert; and sister, Joyce Walker.
Survivors include husband; stepchildren, Kelli Zug, Brian Zug (Cassie), and Erik Zug; sisters, Cheryl Reynolds and Karen Holmes; step-grandchildren, Dylan, Kadence and Macie; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A special thank you to all the people who came to visit and to the caregivers for all their assistance.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hurlingen, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the St. Joseph Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society.

