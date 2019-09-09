Clear

Cathy West June 24, 1952 - September 6, 2019

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Cathy West, 67, Stanberry, Missouri; passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care, surrounded by her loving family.

Cathy was born on June 24, 1952 to the late Bernard and Norma Anderson. She was a graduate of Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.

Mrs. West worked as a social worker for Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.

Cathy was a woman of Christian faith. She loved arts and crafts and was well known in town for her holiday yard decorations.

Cathy married Ronald West on June 24, 1989. They recently celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

In addition to her parents, Cathy, was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Long and sister, Connie.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Ronald, of the home; two sons, Christopher and David Long and two grandchildren, Adam and Rachel Long.

Mrs. West has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.

