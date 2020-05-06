Cecil Lee Barton, 80, passed away at his home in Platte City, MO on May 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Cecil was born on July 2, 1939 in Buchanan County, MO to William Asberry Barton, Sr. and Elsie Pippin (Goad) Barton. Cecil was raised in Dearborn, MO and graduated from North Platte High School in 1957 where he was active in basketball and football. He later graduated from Northwest Missouri State College where he earned a lifetime teaching certificate.

In 1959 he married his high school sweetheart, Cora May Riddle, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage on April 24, 2020. They were blessed with three children, Veleicia Ann, who died in infancy, Rhonda Sue, and Douglas Lee. They were further blessed with three grandchildren, Kristen, Kinsey, and Daniel, and three great-grandchildren, Mason, William, and Cooper. Cecil was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and valued his family more than anything else in life. He took great pride in his family’s accomplishments and enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in school activities and sports.

Cecil was an avid softball player and served as manager of the Riddle-Hevalow (later Wells Bank) softball team, playing over 100 softball games per year. When he was no longer able to play softball he served as an enthusiastic spectator of his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s softball and baseball games and he served as the scorekeeper for the North Platte girls’ softball team for several years.

Cecil was a school teacher for a few years before starting a 37 year career at TWA, later American Airlines. He made many lifelong friends at TWA before retiring in 2003. Cecil enjoyed retirement and spent his time indulging in his favorite hobbies: fishing, reading, attending auctions, browsing flea markets, and visiting with his friends over coffee at Trex Mart in Camden Point, at Bill Brown’s “Office” in Platte City, and at Cecil Amos’s shop in Tracy, MO. Cecil also enjoyed researching his family’s genealogy and had spent time connecting with his extended Barton family and learning more about his family’s history. Cecil was a man of Christian faith, a proud member of the Masonic Lodge, and member of the International Association of Machinists.

Cecil was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Veleicia Ann, brothers Russell Pippin, Jr. and Billy Beck, and sisters Anna Beck Lewis and Marjorie Gilchrist, and 8 half brothers and 2 half sisters on the Barton side of his family. Left to mourn their loving and wonderful family patriarch are the love of his life, Cora May, daughter Rhonda Stamper, son and daughter-in-law Doug and Michele Barton, grandchildren Kristen (Josh) Wells, Kinsey Barton (Aaron Black), and Daniel Stamper, and great-grandchildren Mason, William, and Cooper. Cecil also leaves behind numerous family members and friends that he considered very dear members of his family. Cecil was a proud and humble man; he requested no services or visitation, requesting only that his family, friends and acquaintances reflect on good memories made together with him over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in his memory to the North Platte Foundation Cecil and Cora May Barton Scholarship Fund (c/o Central Bank, 102 Main St, Dearborn, MO 64439), or to a charity of the donor’s choice.