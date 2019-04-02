Obituary

Cela F. Milbourn

1926-2019

Cela F. Milbourn, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born March 20, 1926, in St. Joseph.

Cela married Kenneth W. Milbourn in 1953. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1993.

She enjoyed crocheting and cooking, but most of all, Cela loved her family. She will be greatly missed.

Cela was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth W. Milbourn, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Moran; parents, John and Geneva (Rutherford) Schuch; one sister; and seven brothers.

Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Wentworth; son, Steven Milbourn; step-son, Donald Milbourn; grandchildren, Michael Moran, Damon Milbourn, Melissa Milbourn, Branden Wentworth; Isaiah Milbourn; and Kenneth Milbourn; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Avery and Sharon Groce; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Cela’s Life is being planned by the family. Details will be published in the St. Joseph News Press at a later date. Any friends and loved ones wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.