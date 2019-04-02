Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cela F. Milbourn, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri

A Celebration of Cela’s Life is being planned by the family. Details will be published in the St. Joseph News Press at a later date. Any friends and loved ones wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Posted: Apr. 2, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Cela F. Milbourn
1926-2019

Cela F. Milbourn, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
She was born March 20, 1926, in St. Joseph.
Cela married Kenneth W. Milbourn in 1953. He preceded her in death on April 3, 1993.
She enjoyed crocheting and cooking, but most of all, Cela loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
Cela was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth W. Milbourn, Jr.; daughter, Charlotte Moran; parents, John and Geneva (Rutherford) Schuch; one sister; and seven brothers.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Wentworth; son, Steven Milbourn; step-son, Donald Milbourn; grandchildren, Michael Moran, Damon Milbourn, Melissa Milbourn, Branden Wentworth; Isaiah Milbourn; and Kenneth Milbourn; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Avery and Sharon Groce; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Cela’s Life is being planned by the family. Details will be published in the St. Joseph News Press at a later date. Any friends and loved ones wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Wednesday through Thursday, better chances of rain is likely in the forecast. High temperatures will remain a few degrees below average in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events