Chad Brian Kennedy, 47, Turney

Services: 3 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. Visitation from 1-3 PM prior to the service. Burial in Turney Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Rock Of Ages Lutheran Church, NKC, Missouri.

Obituary
Chad Brian Kennedy, 47, Turney, passed away May 8, 2019. He was born January 5, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Don and Karen (Mosel) Kennedy.
Chad is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Martin and Fern Mosel and his wife, Fiona Kennedy.
Survivors: Parents, Don and Karen Kennedy; two sisters, Julie (Keven) Johnson, and Holly Kennedy; paternal grandparents, Earl (Louise) Kennedy; two uncles, George Mosel and Greg Kennedy; three aunts, Ellen (Harold) Hiskett, Fern (Ron) Bradshaw and Janet McGee; three nephews, Willie(Tanna) Hunt, Marty Hunt and Nate Johnson; and niece, Kennedy Johnson.
