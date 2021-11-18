Chance Kristopher Kelley, 17, gained his wings Friday, November 12, 2021.

Chance was born November 29, 2003 in St. Joseph to Christopher Kelley and Amber Azzopardi.

Though his life was short, Chance made sure to enjoy every moment he had. Chance was an energetic and loving soul who was always looking to make others laugh, leaving his mark everywhere he went. Throughout his life, Chance enjoyed many things, including sports, hunting, his faith in the Lord, and spending time with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are grandaprents, Jack and Mary Krimmel; mother, Amber Azzopardi; sisters, Callista, Cassandra, and Celeste Kelley; foster parents, AJ and Lora Brisset; niece and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Chance is preceded in death by his father, Christopher Kelley; brother, Dallas Kelley; grandmothers, Patricia Krimmel and Carolene Pitthan; uncles, Jack Kelley, Patrick Blizzard, and Nicholas Kleckner; aunts, Melissa Tompkins, and Kristina Blizzard.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Patrick Catholic Church. Parish Rosary, 4:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Chance’s Funeral Fund. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Chance’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.