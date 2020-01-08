Charlene Harris

1939-2020

Charlene Harris, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020.

She was born September 16, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Charlene married Robert Lee Harris August 27, 1955. He survives of the home.

She was a driver for the Oats Bus and School District.

Charlene was a member of Midwest Camping Club, Paul’s RV Camping Club, Good Jo Jam Camping Club.

She was an avid trout fisherman.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Harris; parents, Aubrey and Madeline (Marriott) Silvey; brother, TL Silvey (Arlene).

Additional survivors include daughter, Debbie Worley (Robert); son, Randy Harris; grandchildren, Edward Weber (Kristen), Angelica Edwards, Charla Harris, Little Randy Harris; several great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Interserv, St. Joseph, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.