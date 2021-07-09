Clear
Charlene J. Horn, 86

Charlene J. Horn, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

She was born September 12, 1934 to Harry and Lily (Noland) Hendrix in St. Joseph, Missouri.
On June 1, 1957 Charlene married Jackie Lee Horn. He preceded her in death, after 57 years of marriage, on June 15, 2014.
She was a 1952 graduate of Benton High School. Through the years she enjoyed participating in all their reunions and later, meeting for monthly lunch with fellow graduates.
Charlene will be remembered as a spitfire that enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and keeping score at every one of her kids’ little league games. Later in life, she began traveling. Last fall she took her last trip to see the ocean for the very first time.
She was preceded in death by her father; mother; step-father, Loren F. Martin; infant daughter, Stacie Ann; and sister, Patricia Chambers.
Survivors include sons, John, Kevin (Teresa), and Greg (Lisa); daughter, Jacque Banks; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gwen Hendrix and Brenda Judd; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest memorial contributions be made to Fulfillment House in Kearney, Missouri.

