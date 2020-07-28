Clear

Charlene (Maag) Haley, 91

Visitation: Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, July 30th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. 2802 Renick Street, St. Joseph, MO 64507.

Charlene (Maag) Haley
1928-2020

Charlene (Maag) Haley, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born September 15, 1928 in Clarksdale, Missouri to Charles and Vesta (Rist) Maag.
Charlene married Edward Haley January 1, 1949. He preceded her in death December 28, 1981.
She graduated from Clarksdale High School and Gard Business College. Charlene worked as a secretary at Memorial Park Cemetery, traffic clerk at Wyeth Hardware Company and distribution center at Hillyard Chemical Company, which she retired from in 1992.
She was an active member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, certified lay speaker since 1983, Runcie Club, volunteered at the Samaritan Center and Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Her hobbies included traveling, photography, collecting Madonnas, stamps, reading was always a favorite pastime and she had an extensive library in her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold; sister, Shirley; and son-in-law, Mike Hirter.
Survivors include daughter, Dawn Hirter (Russell Martin); son, Tony Haley (Barbara); grandchildren, Amy Meyer (Mark), Josh Haley (Mandy), Sarah Malhiwsky; great-grandchildren, Khia and Onyx Haley, Lake and Quaid Campbell, Dreyven Malhiwsky.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Mosaic Life Care Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

