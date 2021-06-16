Clear
Charlene (Swaim) Brandt, 96

Charlene (Swaim) Brandt, 96, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at her home, Corby Place in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021

She was born April 21, 1925 in Bedford, Iowa to Howard and Gertrude (Downing) Swaim.

Charlene moved to St. Joseph, Missouri in 1944. She then met and married Ben Brandt in 1948 where they spent 48 years on the family farm in Burr Oak Bottom. After Ben’s death in 1996, she moved to Wathena.

She is a member of the First Baptist Church in Wathena.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, her parents, brothers; Bill Swaim and Bob Swaim, son-in-law, David McDermit.

Survivors are her sons; Lee (Ruth) Brandt of Wathena, Kansas

Barry (Heidi) Brandt of Little Rock, Arkansas

Daughter, Jackie Brandt McDermit of Sarasota, Florida

Brother, James Swaim of Wichita Falls, Texas

Sister, Rosalene Varley of Clarinda, Iowa

7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews

Memorial Service: 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 21, 2021.

At the First Baptist Church in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: Family will receive friends Monday, June 21, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 A.M. until service time.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the First Baptist Church c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, Kansas 66090

