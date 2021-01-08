Wathena, Kansas Charles Robert “Bob” Keller, 76, of Wathena, Kansas passed away peacefully with his family at his side Friday, December 18, 2020.

Bob was born on June 18, 1944 in Troy, Kansas to Howard and Margaret (Buch) Keller Sr. He was a truck mechanic all his life. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and the Army National Guard for 16 years. He served a tour in Vietnam.

He loved to fish, camp, mushroom hunt and do wood crafting. He loved to take rides in his truck with his faithful companion Jr. by his side.

Bob is a member of the V.F.W. Post #5531 of Wathena, Kansas and American Legion Post #55 of Troy, Kansas.

Bob married Dorothy Woosley on June 20, 1964 at the RLDS Church in Fanning, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Paul Keller and his wife, Pam, Tom Keller, Henry “Bill” Keller, Mikel Keller.

Additional survivors; Daughters, Lisa (Stephen) Thornton of Benton, Arkansas

Theresa (Tim) Gossett of St. Joseph, Missouri

Son, Jason Keller (Michelle) of Wathena, Kansas

9 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

Brothers, Howard Keller Jr, and the late Alice of Troy, Kansas

John Keller and the late Debi of Troy, Kansas

Sisters, Debbie Hunsaker (Bill) of Highland, Kansas

JoAnn Dunn and the late Charles of Highland, Kansas

Shirley McKnight and the late Furman of St. Joseph, Missouri

He will be greatly missed by all.

Private family Graveside: Monday, December 21, 2020

At the Courter Cemetery NE of Troy, Kansas

There is no scheduled family visitation, open public viewing Monday 9am until Noon at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: NEK Hospice of Hiawatha, Kansas