Charles A. Lau, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.

He was born July 31, 1933 to Arthur and Laura (Ranfranz) Lau in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Charles married Mary Beth True August 27, 1953.

He was a committed Christian, and family member and ardent supporter of Mizzou.

Charles was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He served in the Army artillery from 1956 to 1972, served as a member of St. Joseph city council and was Governor appointed Buchanan County Public Administrator. He worked as the business administrator for Structural Steel Company (29 yrs) and was a Missouri State Auditor. He was a member of the Missouri Alumni association, chairman of the 1980 St. Joseph Charter Commission, a high school football official for 35 years, coached boy’s baseball, served as a delegate to the 1972 Republican Convention. Charles was a member of the Officer’s Association, American Legion Post 379 and Missouri Western Gold Coat Club.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Mary Ann Lau; and sister Carol Spindler.

Survivors include Mary Beth, of the home; children, Elizabeth Long, Cindy McQuerry, Kim Catron (Donnie), Douglas Lau (Robin), David Lau (Kendra); sister, Mary Alice Hutton (Dr. Robert); 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, St Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.