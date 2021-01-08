Charles A. Smith, 84 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from complications of COVID.

Charles was born October 16, 1936 in Souix City, Iowa to the late Arthur J. and Mildred (Paden) Smith. Charles graduated from Easton High School in January 1955. He married Cora May (Nelson) and of this marriage there were 5 children; Charles Timothy, Mark, Andrew, Matthew, and Brenda. They later divorced after 21 years.

In June of 1978, Charles married Barbara (Gregory) Smith. Children include, Dawn, Genevieve, Wayne, and Samantha.

Charles was in the U.S. Air National Guard for 3 and a half years. He later went on to work at Dugdale Packing Co; Beattie Grocery/HyKlas Dairy for 11 years; Larabee Mills for 11 years; and Johnson Control for 25 years, retiring in 2000.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; sister Vickie Nelson; daughter-in-law, Terri Smith; and granddaughter, Ashley Smith.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, of the home; children, Brenda (David) Lebsack, St. Joseph; Charles Timothy (René), Easton; Mark, Maryville; Andy, and Matthew, St. Joseph, Dawn Taylor, Savannah; Genny (Fritz) Adams, St. Joseph; Wayne Gregory, Clarksdale; and Samantha Vogel, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Shallon, Robin, Mandy, Shain, Stacey, Stevie, Shelby, Tyson, Cassie, Dakota, Paige, Gabe, Ian, Dane and Kate; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Joslynn, Saige, Taibor, Khai, Milla, Macy, Lukas, Rylie, Charlie, Creighton, Coralee, Hatfield, Lilliana, Athena, Anastasia, Armani, and Aurora.

Charles was an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church; and was a minister for the prison system. He was also a member of the Eagles Lodge Aries #49.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Monday, December 28 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery in Hurlingen, MO. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Noyes Home or St. Mary's Cemetery.