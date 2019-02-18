Charles Allen “Chuck” Wray, 64, of Maryville, MO passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence.

Charles was born in Maryville, MO on April 14, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of the Maryville area.

His parents were Eugene Lawrence and Edith Arcile (Birkenholz) Wray and they preceded him in death.

Throughout his lifetime he had been active in the American Red Cross, the Nodaway County Fair Board, the Election Verification Board, the Optimist Club, past Red Cross CPR instructor; he loved to can, cook and use a BBQ smoker. He loved gardening and got his master gardener certificate. He loved animals and nature of all kinds, especially his two dogs. He loved camping and spending time with his grandkids and helping create the Wray family Christmas float.

He was employed by HRM Services, as a property manager. He was a former HR manager for Laclede Chain for 15 years and had previously worked at Pope and Talbot, all of Maryville.

He was a 1972 graduate of the Northeast Nodaway High School and obtained a BS in Business management at Northwest Missouri State University.

He married Sandra L. Wilson on December 3, 1978 in Worth, MO. She survives of the home. Other survivors include, their son, Matt (Gina) Wray, Hopkins, MO, his 3 siblings, Verlene (Kenny) Dougan, Ravenwood, MO, Lawrence (Cherie) Wray, Coin, IA, and Lorraine O’Donnell, Maryville, MO; grandchildren, Brittney (Justin) Formhals, Chicago, IL, Austin Wray, Clearmont, MO, Dakota Wray, Sarah Wray, and Tristen Wray, Hopkins, MO; and his beloved pets Kylee and Sophie. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5–7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the Midland Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross, St. Joseph, MO.