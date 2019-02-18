Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Charles Allen “Chuck” Wray, 64, of Maryville, MO

Visitation will be held at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5–7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO. Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home 206 E. South Hills Drive Maryville, Missouri 64468 First United Methodist Church 104 N, Main Maryville, Missouri 64468

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charles Allen “Chuck” Wray, 64, of Maryville, MO passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence.
Charles was born in Maryville, MO on April 14, 1954, and was a lifelong resident of the Maryville area.
His parents were Eugene Lawrence and Edith Arcile (Birkenholz) Wray and they preceded him in death.
Throughout his lifetime he had been active in the American Red Cross, the Nodaway County Fair Board, the Election Verification Board, the Optimist Club, past Red Cross CPR instructor; he loved to can, cook and use a BBQ smoker. He loved gardening and got his master gardener certificate. He loved animals and nature of all kinds, especially his two dogs. He loved camping and spending time with his grandkids and helping create the Wray family Christmas float.
He was employed by HRM Services, as a property manager. He was a former HR manager for Laclede Chain for 15 years and had previously worked at Pope and Talbot, all of Maryville.
He was a 1972 graduate of the Northeast Nodaway High School and obtained a BS in Business management at Northwest Missouri State University.
He married Sandra L. Wilson on December 3, 1978 in Worth, MO. She survives of the home. Other survivors include, their son, Matt (Gina) Wray, Hopkins, MO, his 3 siblings, Verlene (Kenny) Dougan, Ravenwood, MO, Lawrence (Cherie) Wray, Coin, IA, and Lorraine O’Donnell, Maryville, MO; grandchildren, Brittney (Justin) Formhals, Chicago, IL, Austin Wray, Clearmont, MO, Dakota Wray, Sarah Wray, and Tristen Wray, Hopkins, MO; and his beloved pets Kylee and Sophie. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5–7:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, Maryville, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Midland Empire Chapter of the American Red Cross, St. Joseph, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 4°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Savannah
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Active weather once again returns on Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. This will likely bring some snow and possibly a wintry mix late Tuesday and into Tuesday night. As of right now, we could see anywhere from 2-5 inches of accumulating snow with the higher amounts near the Missouri-Iowa state line. Ice could also be a concern. We will be keeping you updated as we get closer to the event.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events