Charles Allen Roberts 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born February 28, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Glenna Roberts on June 10, 1960, and they shared 61 years together. He graduated from Faucett High School (1959). He worked as a self-employed Business Owner. He enjoyed hunting and classic cars. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Roberts, and mother, Lyla Shiner-Messner. He is survived by wife, Glenna Jean Roberts of Agency, MO, son, Scott (Jayne) Roberts of Faucett, MO, daughter, Terri (Mike) Riddle of Faucett, MO, daughter, Trudi (Doug) Riddle of Faucett, MO, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren & 8th on the way, and brother, Rick (Wilma) Roberts of Agency, MO. There will be a private family memorial service. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Freudenthal Hospice.