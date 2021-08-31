Clear
Charles Allen Roberts, 80

Charles Allen Roberts 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:33 PM

Charles Allen Roberts 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 in Saint Joseph. He was born February 28, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. He married Glenna Roberts on June 10, 1960, and they shared 61 years together. He graduated from Faucett High School (1959). He worked as a self-employed Business Owner. He enjoyed hunting and classic cars. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Roberts, and mother, Lyla Shiner-Messner. He is survived by wife, Glenna Jean Roberts of Agency, MO, son, Scott (Jayne) Roberts of Faucett, MO, daughter, Terri (Mike) Riddle of Faucett, MO, daughter, Trudi (Doug) Riddle of Faucett, MO, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren & 8th on the way, and brother, Rick (Wilma) Roberts of Agency, MO. There will be a private family memorial service. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Freudenthal Hospice.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
