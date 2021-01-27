Clear
Charles Alvin Teel, 81

Charles Alvin (C.A.) Teel, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on January 20, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:08 PM

He was born on April 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harvey and Opal (Everman) Teel.
He was born on April 9, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri to Harvey and Opal (Everman) Teel.
Charles was a 1957 graduate of Northeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
He worked at Ralston Purina/Hudson Foods for 35 years and Metro Park Warehouse for 10 years before retiring.
Preceding him in death: parents, Harvey and Opal Teel; wife, Patricia Teel; sons, Kenneth Wayne and Curtis Alan Teel.
Survivors: sons, Chris and Linda Teel, Chuck and Deanna Teel, both of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Christopher and Shannan Teel, Dylan and Nicole (Teel) Roades, Jason and Emily Teel, Matthew and Briana Teel, Fiazol and Kimber (Teel) Bouchard; 4 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Service: 1:30 PM, Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Mt. Ayr Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Northcare Hospice House.
(2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City, MO 64116.)
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home of Cameron, MO

