Cameron, Missouri- Charles Blair Thompson, 34, passed away December 16, 2021.

Blair was born March 12, 1987, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Kent and Rosann (Kent) Thompson.

He attended Cameron High School, receiving a GED his senior year. Blair was a member of the Cameron United Methodist Church.

Blair battled addiction for much of his life, taking him on a long journey in and out of many rehabs with hope of recovery. He never wavered in his faith in God. Blair’s struggles have ended and he is at peace.

We will remember Blair for his zest for life, and charismatic personality. His love of music and singing, being with family and friends, and his love of spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Blair is preceded by his father, Kent Thompson; grandparents, Jim and Peggy Thompson, Gene and Carolyn Kent; and uncle, Tom Kent.

Survivors: mother, Rosann Thompson; brother and sister, Brian (Abbey) Thompson and Mary (Scott) Flanders, of Cameron, Missouri; nieces and nephews, Bailey, Reagan and Lincoln Thompson, June and Kent Flanders; aunt, Rita (Doug) Linhart, Cameron, Missouri; uncle, Kurt (Karen) Thompson, Cameron, Missouri; aunt, Pam Kent, Craig, Missouri; cousins, Abigail Linhart, Laura Byrd, Lindsay Gordon, Kevin Thompson, Shaun Kent and Travis Kent; and much-loved aunt, Nancy Estes.

Services will be private. Family and friends are welcome to sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home, Monday, December 20, 11:00 AM- 6:00 PM.

The memorial fund is to promote drug awareness programs at our local schools, checks may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.