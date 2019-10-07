Highland, Kansas - Charles C. Calnan, 85, formerly of Troy, Kansas passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Charles was born on July 11, 1934 at the Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles Curtis and Lorraine (Ernest) Calnan. He grew up in Troy, Kansas where his father owned and published The Kansas Chief. He graduated from Troy High School in 1952.

Charles attended St. Benedict’s College, Atchison, Kansas and attended the University of Kansas, majoring in Business Administration. After college he joined his father in publishing the Kansas Chief.

Charles was in the Kansas Army National Guard for 16 years. In 1960 he went to the Army Infantry School OSC at Fort Benning, GA. His first assignment was a 3 year tour of duty as aide-do-camp to the commanding general. After completing school he was commissioned 2nd Lt. of the 35th Infantry Division with Major General Charles H. Browne. The division was made up of all the Army National Guard units in Kansas and Missouri, about 15,000 people.

In 1964 he married Corriene Collins in Manhattan, New York at his sister Martha’s residence.

The family sold The Kansas Chief in 1968. In 1969 he went to work at Methodist Medical Center in St. Joseph as an Administrative Supervisor.

In 1988 Charles and Corriene moved to Highland where Charles worked at Stop and Shop and Highland Community College until retirement in 2017.

He was preceded in death by his wife Corriene in 1999, his father and mother, his sister, Martha in 1965 and Brother Henry in 1994.

He is survived by two step-children, Ginger Scott and Rudy Collins of Highland, Kansas, a nephew Craig (Karen) Calnan, Kansas City, Missouri, a niece Kimberly Foster, Mesa, Arizona and five step-grandchildren, nine step-great-grandchildren, great nieces and nephews.

Private family inurnment at a later date.

Memorials: Charles Calnan Memorial Fund.

