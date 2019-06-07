Charles "C.B." Lindstrom, 77, of Country Club, MO, formerly of the French Bottoms, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at his residence.

C.B. was born November 7, 1941, in St. Joseph, to Charles H. and Kathrine (Welsh) Lindstrom.

He was a graduate of Maryville High School and had attended Northwest Missouri State University. He retired after 32 years with Missouri Department of Transportation. He then was a self-employed John Deere vintage parts dealer and called himself "the largest" John Deere vintage parts dealer.

He was named an Honorary Chief with the 139th Airlift Wing. After the 1993 flood he was honored by the St. Joseph News Press as one of the "20 Who Count". He was President of the Highway Association and a member of the Missouri Big Buck's Club. He was a wood craftsman and loved to hunt and fish.

C.B. married Naomi Arn on May 13, 1972 in St. Joseph and she survives him of the home. Also surviving are two sons, Chet (Kit) Lindstrom, Kirt (Cindy) LIndstrom; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Andrew, Jake, Nora, Brea, Lyla, and Cade; four great-grandchildren; sister Donna Jeanette Wright; sister-in-law Alyce DuCoing; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother's-in-law, Gary Wright and George DuCoing.

Services will be Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Entombment will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery Mausoleum. Public visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at our chapel.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to either the 139th Airlift Wing Chiefs Association or to the Show-Me Tractor Cruise Club.