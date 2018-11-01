Charles “Charlie” Bennett

1928-2018

Charles “Charlie” Bennett, 90, King City, Missouri, formerly of Gallatin, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at King City Manor.

He was born June 20, 1928, to Charles Edward and Lena (Slonager) Bennett in Oswego, Kansas.

Charlie married Beulah Fern Tittsworth in 1964. She preceded him in death in 2016.

He was a route manager for Faultless Laundry Co. in St. Joseph and a lifelong member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two children; two brothers; and two sisters.

Survivors include children, Donald, Wanda, James, Ricky, Bobby, David, and Roger Dale; 18 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Hegarty; brother, Chester Bennett (Virginia); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Services and Inurnment at a later date, Agency Cemetery, Agency, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.