Charles "Charlie" Kerby, 78

Visitation: Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. Livestream Service: Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 2:00 PM.

Charles "Charlie" Kerby, 78, of Helena, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in at a Maysville Mo health care facility. He was born January 18, 1942 in Carrollton, MO, son of the late Marie and Kenneth Kerby. He graduated from Bogard School. He married Sara Bozarth on December 22, 1972 and she survives of the home. He enjoyed Camping and devoting his time to help others. Charlie was a member of Hale Masonic Lodge, 32nd degree Mason, having earned his 50 year pin, Scottish Rite, Helena Lions Club and served several years as a Trustee for Hideaway Lakes and Copeland Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jimmy Goble, and sister, Joan Wooten. Survivors include, wife, Sara Kerby of the home, daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Wiedmaier, Vilonia, AR, and Jeanette (Ronnie) Wooden, Bosworth, MO, sons, Kenny (Renee) Kerby, Norborne, MO, Billy (Sandra) Goble, McFall, MO., and Bobby Goble, Albany, MO, brothers, Richard (Karen) Kerby, Ellsworth, KS, Jerry (Dixie) Kerby, The Villages, FL, James (Bonnie) Kerby, Kansas City, KS, and John (Janie) Kerby, Merriam, KS, a sister, Pat Williams, Overland Park, KS, a very special aunt, Mina "Auntie" Kerby, 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Open visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Private Family Funeral Service; and Public livestream 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home.The Entombment will be at the Memorial Park Mausoleum . Memorials are requested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences, obituary and livestream of service at www.ruppfuneral.com.

