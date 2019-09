Charles “Charlie” Lynn Bates, 73, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Charles L. Bates

1946-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Charles “Charlie” Lynn Bates, 73, Cameron, passed away on September 15, 2019.

Charlie was born on July 21, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lyle And Mattie Lucille (Nichols) Bates. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lyle.

He was a 1964 graduate of Cameron High School. Charles was a Sergeant of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War.

On May 28, 1967, Charlie married Donna Irene Ramsey in Cameron, MO.

Charlie worked as a manager for the Viking Truck Stop in Winston from 1980-2000, before retiring.

Survivors: wife of 52 years, Donna, of the home; 3 sons, Chuck (Micky) Bates, Cameron, Bryan (Kimberly) Bates, Cowgill, MO and Scott (Nikki) Bates, Cameron; 6 grandchildren, Erik Zollinger, Charly (Brandon) Griesinger, Blake Bates, Shelby Bates, Dylan Bates and McKensie Bates; brother, Gary (Alice) Bates, Jacksonville, FL and sister, Lyla Ketron, Cameron.

Memorial Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10:30AM-12:00 PM, prior to the service. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.