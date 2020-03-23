Charles "Charlie" Martin Mollus 88, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his son Tony's home surrounded by his loving family, in St. Joseph, MO. He was born January 30, 1932 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Goldie and Joseph Mollus. He attended Central High School, then entered the United States Marine Corp, and is a veteran of the Korean War. Charlie had worked at Wyeth Hardware, then was a St. Joseph City Fireman retiring after 20 years. He was the owner operator of Sully's Bait and Tackle, but most notably he was a taxidermist for 75 years, owning and operating Mollus Taxidermy, Mound City, Missouri. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, telling a good story, and his taxidermy business. He was a member of the National Taxidermy Association, and was inducted into the Mound City Ducks Unlimited Hall of Fame. Charlie was a Catholic. He was preceded in death by father, Joseph Mollus, wife Betty J Mollus, mother, Goldie Jarrett, sisters, Shirley Collings, and Joann Teed, brother, Frank D Mollus, and daughter, Elizabeth Mollus. Survivors include: wife, Sue Mollus of the home, daughters, Cynthia (Gary) Cook, Amazonia, MO, and Barb (Bill) Sanders, of St. Joseph, son Tony (Lori) Mollus, St. Joseph, MO, step sons, Steve (Tammy) Bradley and David Bradley all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Darcy, Jacob (Stephanie,) Cori, Laura, Eric, Tyler, Jordynn, and Gracie, great grandchildren, C.J, Breanna, Ricki Lynn, Timothy, Sabre, Wolfgang, Charlee, Nik, Amelia, Georgia, Auni, and Ivy, and five great-great grandchildren, and his brother, Joseph "Roy" Mollus of St. Joseph, MO. Funeral services: will be live streamed at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, David H. Mejia officiating. This will be a private attendance funeral in respect of the Covid 19 Virus. Request only sons, daughters, grandchildren and brother to attend the service. Military Honors under the auspice of the Marine Corp, and Fireman Honors will be conducted and live streamed at the funeral home, 2:00 pm Tuesday. The register book and viewing Tuesday 9:30 - 1 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home for personal signature, also register book available at online at www.ruppfuneral.com. There will be public Celebration of Charlie's life at a later date. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors Project. Live Stream, www.ruppfuneral.com, select obituary, read more, then view, Online register book, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.