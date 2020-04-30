Clear
Charles "Chuck" Davis, 61

No services are scheduled at this time.

Charles Davis, 61, of St Joseph, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home. He was born September 15, 1958 in California, He worked as a Mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and cooking. Surviving: friend, Anthony Trower of St. Joseph, 2 daughters and a son. He will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: Chuck Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

