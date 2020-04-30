Charles Davis, 61, of St Joseph, passed away April 26, 2020 at his home. He was born September 15, 1958 in California, He worked as a Mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and cooking. Surviving: friend, Anthony Trower of St. Joseph, 2 daughters and a son. He will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials: Chuck Davis Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com