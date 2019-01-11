Charles M. Boeh Sr., 61 Years, of Saint Joseph, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019 at his residence. Chuck was born July 20, 1957 in Kansas City, MO, son of Opal and Michael Boeh. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1975. He married Brenda Byfield in St. Joseph on November 17, 1978 . He worked at Mosaic Life Care as a Groundskeeper. He enjoyed Nascar, football, especially the Chiefs, and the Royals. Charles was preceded in death by father, Michael Boeh, mother, Opal Boeh, grandson, Joey Boeh, sister, Patricia Robertson, sister, Virginia Brigman, sister, Dorothy Brownlee. Survivors include, wife, Brenda Boeh of Saint Joseph, son, Charles (Elorie) Boeh Jr. of St. Joseph, son, Bryon Boeh of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Lauren, Kaylea, Gaberiel, Kaleb, Katie Joe & Isabella, sister, Shirley Cluck of Oak Grove, MO. A special thanks to sisters, Paula Hamilton, Dianna Crofford, Peggy Buch and Patti McKinney for all they've done. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Skip Crisp officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery . Memorials are requested to Mosaic Life Care-Oncology. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.