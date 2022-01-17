Kidder, Mo- Charles “Chuck” Michael Nelson, 71, of Kidder, passed away December 22, 2021. Chuck was born October 30, 1950 to Charles C. and Betty J. (Fisher) Nelson, in St. Joseph, MO.
Chuck worked as a self-employed carpenter and retired as an assembly line worker for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of UAW Local 249.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Betty; sisters, Annie Gray, Dianne “Toni” Cone, Hellen Harris; brothers Larry “Buzz” Nelson and Gary Dale.
He is survived by wife, Connie of the home; son Mike (Abby) Nelson, Cameron, MO; daughter Aundria Burdg, Kansas City, MO; 2 grandchildren, Grace & Adley; 2 brothers, Rusty (Julie) Nelson, Rayville, MO, Darrell (Jeanie) Nelson, Orrick, Mo.
Family will receive friends from 1:00 – 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2021 at Kidder Baptist Church to share and celebrate Chuck’s life.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
