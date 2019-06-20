Charles David “Charlie” Kaiser, Sr. , 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly California, Missouri

Obituary

Charles D. “Charlie” Kaiser, Sr.

1940-2019

Charles David Kaiser, Sr., 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly California, Missouri passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

He was born on March 26, 1940 in California, Missouri to Golder and Bernice (Neiderwimmer) Kaiser.

Charles was a great man, loving father, brother, and grandfather. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and was someone who would always be there for his family and friends.

He was an Army Veteran and retired from Johnson Controls after 30 plus years. Charles loved watching Sprint Cars and attended the Knoxville National Races for over 50 years. He enjoyed westerns and playing old country music with his lifelong friends, Don Buckler and Mike Rampola, in numerous bands throughout the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children; Chuck Kaiser, Jr. (Misty), Russell Kaiser, step-son; Steve Moore (Connie), siblings; Patty Deatherage (Bill), Carolyn Walker (Virgil), Linda Flippen (Paul), grandchildren; Jacob, Jordyn, and Jalyn Kaiser, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Cancer Centers at Mosaic Life Care. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.