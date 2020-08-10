Clear
Charles "Dub" Teetor, 67

Visitation: Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Charles “Dub” Teetor, 67, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020.
He was born June 18, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri to Stan and Shirley (Stith) Teetor.
Charles married Shaela Painter August 4, 2016; she survives of the home.
He was a very devoted grandfather that loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Charles enjoyed watching sports, especially the Royals. He loved listening to The Beatles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Scott Teetor.
Additional survivors include his children, Jamie Teetor, Suzanne Teetor, Jeffrey Teetor, Jadon Godfrey; grandchildren, Kaleb Teetor, Sage Ruby, Davin Teetor; one great-granddaughter due any day; sister, LeAnne Teetor (Fred Rembold); brother, Mark Teetor (Karie); the mother of his children, Cyndi Teetor, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

