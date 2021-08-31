Clear
Charles E. Giggar, 56

Charles E. Giggar, 56, of Ravenwood, MO, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 12:34 PM

He was born in Maryville, MO, on September 12, 1964. His parents were John Edward and Lucy Olive (Shuey) Giggar. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sisters, Linda Cook and JoAnn Giggar, and his brother, James Giggar.

He lived all his life in the area and graduated from the Jefferson C-123 High School in Conception Junction, MO. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors, working in his garden, and spending time with family and friends.

He had worked at the Sheltered Workshop in Maryville.

He leaves behind his daughter, Brenai Nicole Scott, Austin, TX; 4 brothers: George, of Fillmore, MO, John, of Independence, MO, Bob, of Maryville, and Steven, St. Louis, MO; his sister: Betty (Jackie) Wynne, Bethany, MO; 1 grandchild, Ender Long; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be at 3:00 PM, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Miriam Cemetery, MO.

No formal visitation is planned. Friends can stop by the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO after 8:00 AM on Friday, to sign the register book.

Memorials can be directed in Charlie’s name to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

