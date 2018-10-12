Clear

Charles E. Gillette, 84, of St. Joseph, MO

Rosary 6:00 PM Sunday, October 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with family receiving friends until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Celebrant Father Joe Miller. Interment Mt. Olivet.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:17 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charles E. Gillette, 84, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 10, 2018.

He was born on December 14, 1933 in Amity, MO to Luther and Irene (Gallus) Gillette. Charles married Edna (Radtka) on April 4, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Charles was a supervisor at St. Joseph Packaging for 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roger Gillette and brother Eugene Gillette.

He is survived by his wife Edna, of the home; son, Craig (Jeanette) Gillette; daughters, Cathy (Doyle) Anderson & Sharon (Matt) Corwin; grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Corwin, Katrina (Michael) Ehlers, Amanda Ellsworth, Whitney (JR) Mildfeldt & Zack Gillette; great-grandchildren, Jeffry, Xavier, Bryston, Jacob, Noah, Dylan, Arlo & Ezra; brothers, Gerald & Alan Gillette & sister, Martha Hickham.

We want to thank everyone at the Cardiac Rehab Center & Emergency Room at Mosaic Life Care, especially Amanda, Whitney, Matt & Dr. Grant, for their care & concern.

Rosary 6:00 PM Sunday, October 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with family receiving friends until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Celebrant Father Joe Miller. Interment Mt. Olivet.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.
Read Less

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events