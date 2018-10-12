Charles E. Gillette, 84, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away on October 10, 2018.

He was born on December 14, 1933 in Amity, MO to Luther and Irene (Gallus) Gillette. Charles married Edna (Radtka) on April 4, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Church.

Charles was a supervisor at St. Joseph Packaging for 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Roger Gillette and brother Eugene Gillette.

He is survived by his wife Edna, of the home; son, Craig (Jeanette) Gillette; daughters, Cathy (Doyle) Anderson & Sharon (Matt) Corwin; grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) Corwin, Katrina (Michael) Ehlers, Amanda Ellsworth, Whitney (JR) Mildfeldt & Zack Gillette; great-grandchildren, Jeffry, Xavier, Bryston, Jacob, Noah, Dylan, Arlo & Ezra; brothers, Gerald & Alan Gillette & sister, Martha Hickham.

We want to thank everyone at the Cardiac Rehab Center & Emergency Room at Mosaic Life Care, especially Amanda, Whitney, Matt & Dr. Grant, for their care & concern.

Rosary 6:00 PM Sunday, October 14 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with family receiving friends until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Celebrant Father Joe Miller. Interment Mt. Olivet.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

