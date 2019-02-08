Clear
Charles E. Rainez August 20, 1941 - February 8, 2019

Charles E. Rainez
1941-2019

Charles E. Rainez, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019.
He was born August 20, 1941. Charles was a 1960 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, being honorably discharged in 1966.
Charles married Susie Jean Short on January 16, 1973; she survives of the home.
He enjoyed fishing, shooting, working with leather and watching Kansas City Chiefs football.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edward G and Leta Lorene (Silcott) Rainez; sister, Diane Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Susie; children, Cassandra Rainez, Barbara Kiefer, Monte Hall, Kathie Kuenstler, Sheryl Whitley, John Rainez, Charles Rainez II, Michelle Rainez; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Dennis and Richard Rainez, and Debbie Piercy.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.


