Charles Edward “Carlos” Davis, 64, of Platte City, MO, passed away June 22, 2020 at his home. Carlos was born December 29, 1955 in San Diego, CA to Charles Mc’Cray and Rosa Lillian (Reinhold) Davis, Sr. His family moved to the Tucson, AZ area, where he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. He worked as an EMT with the Pima County Sheriff Department in Tucson, helping with search and rescue efforts. He married Sue Ellen Patrick in Tucson on November 3, 1979. Carlos attended Baylor University in Waco, TX for his graduate studies. He worked for Texas Instruments for 18 years, and then spent 23 years with Saint-Gobain, finishing his career in the Kansas City area. As a child, and in his professional life, he was able to travel the world, learning from people of all nationalities, religions, and walks of life. He, in turn, was very open and people-oriented, helping and doing things for people whenever he could. He had a roaring laugh, and was viewed by many colleagues of all levels as a mentor. He was a member of the Lions Club for over 30 years, and when not travelling enjoyed gardening and completing DIY projects. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30th from 4-10pm at the Lions Clubhouse, 400 North St., Platte City, MO. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Carlos’ helpful and giving personality, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army, or Heifer International.