Charles' Obituary
Charles Edward Kretzer 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
