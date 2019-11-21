Charles Edward Kretzer 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri

After climbing into the mid 60s on Wednesday, temperatures will be much cooler by this afternoon after a cold front moves through this morning. Temperatures will fall from the 50s and 60s into the 40s by later this morning. Rain showers will come to an end by sunrise for the area. This afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy sky with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph and temperatures in the 40s.

Radar Temperatures Alerts