Charles Edward Kretzer 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Sunday, November 24, 2019 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Monday, November 25, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:58 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Charles' Obituary
Charles Edward Kretzer 66, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Funeral services: 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com


