Charles Edward Malita, 90

Charles Edward Malita, 90, of St. Joseph, died November 21, 2021, in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 11:36 AM

Charles Edward Malita, 90, of St. Joseph, died November 21, 2021, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Charlie was born November 27, 1930, in St. Joseph to Edward and Eleanor (Swedo) Malita.

He attended Christian Brothers High School and then graduated from Benton High School.

Charlie honorably served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Army, 40th Division, 160th Infantry Regiment, I Company. He received two Bronze Service Stars,the United Nations Service Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.

He graduated from the Toledo School of Meatcutters. Charlie was a union meatcutter for his entire career. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 571.

Charlie married JoAnn Karl on June 23, 1956, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Easton, MO, and she survives of the home. Also surviving are children Craig (Stephanie) Malita of St. Joseph, MO; Paul (Tomme) Malita of Kansas City, MO; Ann (Jeff) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; Erica (Robert) Johnson of Platte City, MO; Chad (Jeanette) Malita of Easton, MO; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He loved fishing and watching his grandchildren in sports and school performances. He also enjoyed watching Notre Dame football, Chiefs football, and Royals baseball. He volunteered his time to many charitable organizations.

Charlie was a devoted husband and father, and a mentor not only to his children, but to many others as well.

Parish Rosary 5:00 PM Friday, November 26th at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with a visitation following until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Entombment following at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

