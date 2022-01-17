Charles Edward Perman 76, Saint Joseph, MO. died Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Saint Joseph. Born December 11, 1945, St. Joseph, MO. He served in the United States Army. Preceded in death by parents; Edward and Roberta Perman, son, Dewayne Perman, brother, Jess Perman, and sister, Mary Marloew. Survivors include sons: Chuckie, Eddie and Mark Perman, brothers, Henry "Sonny" (Helen) Perman, and Hank (Pam) Wilfong Jr. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:44 PM
