Charles Edward Thompson. 72, of Platte City, MO passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 9,1947 in Platte City MO to Walter and Catherine (Tudor) Thompson of Weston, MO.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on July 8, 1977 and obtained the rank of sergeant and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged on July 7,1970.

Charles married Janice Kay Ball on May 27,1977 at the Baptist Church in Nashua MO.

Charles is survived by his wife, Janice Thompson; daughter, Stacie Thompson; grandson, Dalton Wells; and granddaughter, Briley Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Catherine Thompson; and son, Scott Thompson.

Charles hobbies where, drag racing, circle track racing, camping, fishing, horseback riding, and John Deere model tractor collecting.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City and a member of SMVR. (Show Me Vintage Racing).

Private Family Burial will be held at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Weston, MO.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.