Charles Eldon Monk Sr., 65

Charles Eldon Monk Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:34 PM

Charles Eldon Monk Sr., 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home. He was born August 28, 1955 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Norma & Aubrey Monk. He married Daveta Clinton Monk on January 26, 2001. He graduated from Savannah High School. Charles was a Truck Driver, working for several area trucking companies. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Charles enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards with his friends, and he was a member of Eagles Lodge. Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Seiter, father, Aubrey Monk, step-father, Kenny Seiter, brother, George Monk, sister, Brenda Monk, and niece, Deidra Connell. He is survived by children Tabitha Milbourn, George Monk, Charles Monk, Jr., Chris (Tanya) Wegenka, wife, Daveta Monk, brothers, Danny Monk, Billy Seiter, Gary (Brenda) Seiter, sister, Roma (Ken) Childress, sister-in-law, Peggy Monk, brother-in-law, Mike Baier, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Charles will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care provided by Freudenthal Hospice. Memorials are suggested to Freudenthal Hospice.

