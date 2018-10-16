Charles F. Crotty Jr.

July 25, 1950 - October 13, 2018

Charles F. Crotty, Jr. 68, of St. Joseph, MO, p assed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 after a brave battle with Leukemia, with his family was by his side. Mr. Crotty was born July 25, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Charles F. Cro tty , Sr. and Irene R. (Klein) Crotty. He was a 1968 graduate of Christian Brothers High School and attended Missouri Western College, and served in the Air National Guard. Mr. Crotty was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church , Knights of Columbus, and Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a former member of the St. Joseph Jaycees. He was an excellent dancer and taught dancing at Missouri Western State College in the 1970’s Disco era. M r . Crotty is survived by his three brothers, William P. (Kimberly ), Michael G., and Thomas J. (Elizabeth) Crotty all of St. Joseph; three sisters, Mary B. (George) Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, Kitty J. (Chris) Muehlbach of Kansas City, Missouri and Jeanne T. (John) Modlin of St. Joseph, M issouri; and 19 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and nephew Adam Penland. A private family Mass of Commemoration and inurnment will be held at a later date at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater St. Joseph {915 Douglas, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505).