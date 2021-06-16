Clear
Charles Floyd Burnett, 83

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:28 PM

Charles Floyd Burnett 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. He was born July 16, 1937 in St Joseph, MO, son of the late Mary and Floyd "Buzz" Burnett. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1955. He worked in the Civil Service Department with the Buchanan County Sheriffs Dept, retiring after 20 years as a Sergeant. He enjoyed classic cars, playing softball when he was younger, and camping. He was a member of Eagles Lodge and a Christian. Charles was preceded in death by wife, Connie Mae Burnett, son, Tim Burnett, and his parents. Survivors include: son, Charles "Mike" (Pam) Burnett, Saint Charles, MO, daughters, Pam (Randy) Moore, Kearney, MO, and Kim (Randy) Moss, Saint Joseph, MO., 9 grandchildren 15 great grandchildren, his good friend Joan Brott, and his "baby" Missy his cat. Funeral services: 2 pm Monday June 14, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Dean Eikenberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

