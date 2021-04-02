Charles "Frank" Hendrix, 83

Charles F. “Frank” Hendrix, 83, passed away at home March 14, 2021, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born in St. Joseph, Mo. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at 17 and served his country from 1954 to 1957.

He married the love of his life, Judy, in 1959. They were married for 62 years. Frank was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor to many young carpenters.

He was a home builder and developer for more than 50 years, building over 100 homes and developing several subdivisions in the community. He was president of the Home Builders Association in the 1990s and served on many committees throughout his career. He was a member of the Moila Shrine, Scottish Rite, American Legion and Legion of Honor.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed boating and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Audrey Shandley (Paul); sons, Charles Hendrix Jr. (Janice), Scott Hendrix (Sherann), and Chris Hendrix (Kerri); sister, Lula Noel (Ark), Kay Pickle (Doyle), and Janice Reasonover; grandchildren, Nikki Butler (Jonathan), Melissa Chavez, Austin Shandley (Ashley), Samantha Jones (Wyatt), Frankie Hendrix, Calvin Hendrix, Scotty Hendrix (Kambria), Charlie Hendrix (Danielle), Colby Hendrix (Kelcey), Mandy Hendrix, and Malone Hendrix; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.