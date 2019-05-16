Clear

Charles Frederick Mueller, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri

May 15 Visitation Wednesday, May 15, 2019 5:00PM - 9:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory May 16 Service Thursday, May 16, 2019 3:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: May. 14, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Charles Frederick Mueller
1939-2019

Charles Frederick Mueller, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019.
He was born August 24, 1939 to Austin F. and Imogene Mueller.
Charles married Vickie Sparks on October 12, 1963 and were married for 56 years.
He was a machinist at Goetz Brewing for 20 years, after they closed he became an engineer at Heartland Hospital, retiring in 2005.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and father-in-law Clarence W. (Bud) Sparks.
Survivors include his wife; Vickie, son; Chaun Mueller, President of Chaun’s Catering Inc, mother-in-law; Betty Sparks, sister-in-law; Karen (Susie) Stracener, niece; Tami Stracener (Sherry Tatom), great nephews; Boston (Jordan) Arhcer, Brayden (Samantha) Archer, great niece; Megan (Josh) Mitchell, great-great newphews; Kyetin, Zyler, Silas, great-great nieces; Braylin, Garcelyn.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, May 16th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 15th, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, Charles has requested donations be made to Chaun’s Catering, Inc. for a future memorial banquet facility. Donations may be made at any Nodaway Valley Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events