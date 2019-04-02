Obituary

Charles H. “Chuck” Denbow, Sr.

1937-2019

Charles H. “Chuck” Denbow, Sr., 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born June 12, 1937 in Parker, SD to Harold and Eldora (Purcell) Denbow; they preceded him in death.

Chuck married Rose Preece on June 13, 1980; she survives of the home.

He was a Class of 1955 graduate of Parker High School, where he excelled in football, basketball and was nominated for the All-State basketball team. After graduating, Chuck joined the US Coast Guard.

He worked for Pearl Brewery for many years until they closed, then became an over the road truck driver. And later worked in the meat department at Hy-Vee.

Chuck was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the St. Joseph Boat & Yacht Club, where he is an honorary member now.

He enjoyed boating on the Missouri River and Lake of the Ozarks. He loved bowling, classic cars and trucks and loved attending car shows. Chuck treasured the time he spent with his family barbequing.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Denbow; step-brothers, Kenneth and Owen Waltner.

Additional survivors include children, Connie “Disco” Denbow, St. Joseph, MO; Chuck Denbow, St. Joseph, MO, Ronnie Denbow (Gayle), St. Joseph, MO; brother, Ken Denbow (Anne), San Diego, CA; step-sister, Ione Teizen, Freeman, SD; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; step-son, Derrick, Soanes (Melanie), Norwich, England; first wife and mother of his children Rosie (Casebolt) Denbow, his beloved dog, Mitzy; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 3:00 P.M. Thursday. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wesley United Methodist Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice.