Charles L. Burchett, 87, of Amazonia, Missouri passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home.

Charles was born on January 17, 1933 in Elwood, Kansas to Charles David and Emma (Hunsucker) Burchett.

He served in the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class during the Korean Conflict, receiving the Purple Heart Medal. He was a member of VFW Post # 5531 and the American Legion Post #161 of Wathena, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Charles “Chuck” Burchett and Steven Burchett.

Survivors; wife, Marietta (Liechti) Burchett of the home.

sons, Doug Burchett (Candy), Central Point, Oregon

Greg Burchett, Portland, Oregon

Randall Burchett, Wathena, Kansas

Wesley Burchett, Amazonia, Missouri

Sister, Geraldine Polley

Brother, Wayne Burchett (Carol)

Brother-in-law, Dennis Liechti

Sister-in-law, JoAnn Frump

Several nieces and nephews

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday, May 18, 2020 for viewing at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas. There is no scheduled family visitation.

Private family service, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with burial at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas.

Memorials: DVA Disabled Veterans